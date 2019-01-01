Sea Bulk strikes late to sink CBA in a tight league battle

The late strike enabled the side to carry the day and snatch maximum points in the entertaining battle

Sea Bulk needed a late goal to beat CBA 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in the Mombasa league match on Thursday.



Mohammed Said was the toast for Sea Bulk after he notched a brace but his late strike was more important as it handed the team maximum points.

Mohammed Abdisadir scored the other goal for Sea Bulk while CBA goals came via Dickson Masha and Tony Kibaso. In other matches, Tradewinds Aviation Services hammered Cube Movers 4-0, Nation Media Group beat Maersk Group 2-1 while Bamburi forced a 1-1 draw against Aga Khan Hospital.



In the Division One category, twice came from behind to beat Dayliff 4-3, Saad Advocates won 1-0 against Amiran Lions, Nyayo FC beat Greenzone Property MGT 1-0 while Rapid Rebels won 2-1 against ICJ .



Hurlingham FC celebrated a huge win in Division Two after a 4-1 result against All Saints Cathedral, Kingsway Tyres lost 1-0 to Nyayo Kingdom Champions, Ping Limited on 3-1 against Toyota Kenya, Liaison went down 2-1 to Advert Eyez while Astral Aviation beat Safaricom Limited 2-0.



Two matches were played in Division Three as M-Kopa Solar lost 3-0 to Tropical Heat Limited, DTB beat DGM Kenya 2-0 while in Division Five, I-Syk cruised to a 5-2 win against FC.



In the Mombasa Social league, Burhani Sports Club lost 1-2 to Grain Built Limited while Memon Community (MSA) drew 3-3 with Mombasa Hamlets.