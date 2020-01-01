SDT to make a ruling regarding FKF's alleged contempt of court and KPL nullification

The current regime's term ended on February 10 and elections are set to be held this year

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) is set to make a ruling regarding the alleged Football Federation (FKF) contempt of court and the move to nullify the Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Thursday, May 28.

On March 17, the Tribunal ruled the current regime's term in office ended on February 10 but stated Nick Mwendwa can still remain in office to continue his role as the president until the elections are done.

The SDT, under the chairmanship of John Ohaga further asked Fifa to form a normalisation committee to head football in the country until the elections are made. However, the world football organizing body set a meeting between Federation, SDT and the government representative but it did not happen owing to Covid-19.

More teams

Then came the announcement by the Federation on April 30 that it has annulled the KPL. It is a move which was protested by the league managers who made it clear the Federation has no legal mandate to cancel the league.

"We still know that the KPL will be played to the end and if not we will make the decision as stakeholders and not as FKF after the curfew,” KPL CEO Oguda told Goal in an earlier interview.

"What FKF did was wrong because they did not involve all the stakeholders, they just decided to end the league without speaking to the clubs, it was a very wrong move and as KPL we will not stop at that, but we will fight until justice prevails."

According to FKF-KPL Agreement which was drafted in 2015 and signed in 2017, the KPL was given full mandate to run the top tier and make decisions affecting it. According to the league managers, the Federation acted in malice by annulling the league without involving the clubs.

Article continues below

Sugar went to the SDT to present their grievances and SDT gave a stay order with the ruling set to be made on Thursday.

The contract between FKF and KPL is set to expire on September 24, and the latter has made it clear they do not wish to extend it.

The league was suspended in mid-March owing to Covid-19.