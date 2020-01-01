SDT ruling on FKF elections will not hamper league operations - KPL

The panel, on Tuesday, cancelled the planned elections by the federation throwing footballing bodies and activities off balance

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) has affirmed that the ruling of the Sports Disputes Tribunal on the Football Federation (FKF) elections will not hamper their operations.

Led by chairman Ambrose Rachier, the KPL reiterated they await a response from Fifa on the way forward after the SDT annulled the upcoming FKF presidential elections and called for the creation of the normalisation committee.

“The Kenyan Premier League is well informed of the decision of the Sports Disputes Tribunal delivered yesterday [March 17] by Chairman Mr John Ohaga, which decision has far-reaching implications on the status of football in Kenya,” read a statement signed by the KPL's board members which include Musa Musa of , Elly Kalekwa of and four other members.

More teams

“KPL wishes to re-affirm that as the country awaits direction from world football governing body - Fifa, on the way forward as ordered by the Sports Disputes Tribunal [SDT] it remains fully operational and committed to ensuring the league is not unduly hampered by the aftermath of the ruling.

“We wish to assure our partners and sponsors that all is well and none of our obligations or programs will be adversely affected as a result of the decision of the SDT.”

KPL's response to the SDT rule came just hours after football stakeholders led by former FKF president Sam Nywamweya backed the ruling and the proposal to create the normalisation committee.

“The panel did not disappoint but delivered a landmark ruling, with great caution, balance and Solomonic wisdom, miraculously dissecting the baby into two equal halves yet preserving the life of the baby,” concluded the statement.

“It is our hope that the road map proposed of instituting a normalization committee will finally deliver a free, fair and credible election at Football Kenya Federation.”

As the KPL remains suspended for the next two rounds due to the coronavirus, the board promises to provide new updates after the 30-day period which the government imposed in as far as efforts of curbing the disease are concerned.

Article continues below

“We thank all football stakeholders for their invaluable support and cooperation over the years and in the wake of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the normal KPL calendar,” the board assured.

“The KPL Governing Council [the Shareholders] will meet soon to discuss a way forward and look at options available once the 30 days period elapses and after the review of the Covid-19 by the Kenya Government and the Ministry of Health.”

KPL had given April 4 as the possible return of league actions.