SDT postpones ruling on alleged contempt of court by FKF

The Tribunal was set to deliver verdict but has now set a new date for the same

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling on whether the Football Federation (FKF) is in contempt of court expected to be made on Thursday, May 21 has been pushed forward by a week.

The SDT was to make a ruling regarding the current regime whose tenure, including that of the National Executive Council (NEC) expired on February 10. The Tribunal is also battling another court case dragged into by football stakeholders and as a result opted to postpone.

"At the close of arguments on 5th May, the Tribunal indicated that it would deliver its decision on the various pending applications today, 21st May," SDT said in a signed statement by its Chairman John Ohaga and obtained by Goal.

More teams

"However, as you will all be aware, the parties continued to debate various issues arising from these applications well into the following week. In addition, the Tribunal was shortly thereafter served with Petition No. 1 of 2020 filed in the High Court at Kericho which effectively constituted a collateral challenge to the Tribunal’s decision of 17th March 2020.

"As the Tribunal was named as a Respondent in the Petition, the Tribunal had to turn its attention to responding to this Petition. Yesterday, 20th May, the Tribunal was again served with an application seeking to quash these present proceedings in Nairobi Judicial Review Application No. 100 of 2020. The Tribunal is once again named as the Respondent.

The SDT insists it remains steadfast in following the law and has pushed now the ruling to May 28.

"The Tribunal recognizes the concerted efforts being made to divert its focus and to attempt to neuter it and will remain steadfast in exercising its jurisdiction to hear and determine matters brought before it whilst treating each party fairly, acting with integrity and in the best interests of the sporting community.

"Having stated the foregoing, the reality is that responding to these collateral challenges take time and energy and as a result, the decision promised for today is not ready and will now be delivered on Thursday 28th May at 2.30 pm."

The SDT has also been forced to postpone the ruling also between Sugar and Kenyan Premier League ( ) against FKF for annulling the top tier until next week as well.

The KPL and the Sugar Belt side argue the Federation has no legal mandate to make decisions affecting the top tier.

SDT gave stay orders until the case is determined and a ruling is made.