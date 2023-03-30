Scottish Premiership top scorers 2022-23: Furuhashi, Tavernier, Jota & other players in the race

Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis was crowned top goalscorer in the Scottish top flight last season, but who is leading the race this term?

The Scottish top flight has showcased some lethal goalscoring talents over the years, with numerous top quality strikers plying their trade at the highest level in Scotland.

Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic has been clinical this season and has already amassed 20 goals to his name so far. He currently appears on course to add his name to the illustrious list of Scottish top flight Golden Boot winners.

There are several other contenders, though, for a leading marksman prize, with the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Bojan Miovski just three and five goals behind the top spot respectively.

So who will come out on top? GOAL brings you a full rundown of the leading scorers in Scottish Premiership across the 2022-23 season.

Scottish Premiership top scorers 2022-23

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Kyogo Furuhashi Celtic 20 2 Lawrence Shankland Hearts 17 3 Bojan Miovski Aberdeen 15 4 Kevin van Veen Motherwell 14 5 Antonio Mirko Colak Rangers 13 =5 James Tavernier Rangers 13 =5 Luis Lopes Aberdeen 13 8 Liel Abada Celtic 10 9 Alfredo Morelos Rangers 9 =9 Jota Celtic 9 11 Josh Campbell Hibernain 8 =11 Josh Ginnelly Hearts 8 =11 Kevin Nisbet Hibernain 8 =11 Malick Tillman Rangers 8 15 Daizen Maida Celtic 7 =15 Fashion Sakala Rangers 7 =15 Jordan White Ross County 7

Who finished as Scottish Premiership top goalscorer last season?

The 2021-22 campaign saw a tight battle for the top goalscorer position and it finished with two players on the same goal tally.

Celtic forward Giakoumakis and Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook both finished the season with 13 goals to their name.

There was another two-way tie in second place between Celtic's Furuhashi and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, both falling just one goal short of the honour.