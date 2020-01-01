Scottish FA extend coronavirus-enforced football suspension until June 10

The 2019-20 campaign was initially suspended until April 30 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but that date has now been pushed back by over a month

The Scottish FA has announced that the suspension of the current season has been extended through to June, as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise across Europe.

The fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 has dominated headlines across the world since February, with most countries being placed under quarantine while following strict social distancing measures.

The ongoing crisis has wreaked havoc upon the sporting calendar, and all major football leagues across Europe are currently on hiatus until the safety of players and staff can be ensured.

The Scottish football season was postponed indefinitely on March 13, before a tentative date of April 30 was set for action to resume a week later.

League officials have now decided to push all fixtures back even further, issuing an official statement to all clubs across on Thursday.

“The Scottish FA board met via video conference this morning to discuss the implications of the most up-to-date government and medical advice on the governing body’s suspension on football," the memo on the SFA's official website reads. “Based on this advice, it has unanimously agreed to extend the suspension at all levels of the game from professional to recreational until at least 10 June."

Scottish FA President Rod Petrie said of the ruling: "The message is very clear: the government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks.

"The decision to suspend all football until at least 10 June is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters as well as take steps to mitigate their costs.

"Scottish football applauds everyone working within NHS Scotland and the care sector and should place no additional burden at a time when their resources are being tested to the limit because of COVID-19."

Even if it is deemed safe for the season to restart in two months time, it has been suggested that all players will first be required to undergo a six-week training programme in order to get back to full fitness.

In that case, the 2019-20 campaign would not kick off again until July 22, and there is also still the possibility of all fixtures being cancelled completely should the Covid-19 crisis worsen in the coming weeks.