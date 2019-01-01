'Scots drink all the time, and not just whisky!' - USMNT star Weah jokes on adjusting to life at Celtic

The United States international signed a six-month loan deal from PSG in January and says life in Scotland has lived up to his expectations

Celtic's Timothy Weah says life in Glasgow has lived up to his expectations – with one Scottish national stereotype in particular having caught his attention.

Weah signed for the champions on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January and has scored three goals in eight appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The 18 year-old, who is the son of former World Player of the Year and current president of Liberia, George Weah, was born and raised in New York.

And life in Scotland’s second city has been something of a culture shock for the United States international, who believes he has received a crash course in Scotch culture.

"Whisky,” Weah told Celtic's official YouTube channel when asked which stereotypes in particular had been fulfilled during his short stay north of the border. “I'd say you guys just drink all the time in general, not only whisky.

"There's some people that speak really fast and you tend to get lost in their accent. Some of the guys I do understand though, it's like a 50/50 thing."

"Mikey, Mikey Johnstone by far [is the hardest to understand], because he speaks so fast."

And, predictably, Weah has felt disappointed by the welcome he has received from the climate since swapping Paris for Glasgow.

In what has been a mild winter since the striker signed for the Bhoys on loan, Weah feels that the unforgiving weather has been a disappointment, particularly having spent a large part of his early life living in Florida.

"Oh, 100%. 100% [the weather is poor]. There's not been one day I've been in Scotland it's been sunny and nice here. It's always been cold and raining.

"I guess I can give you guys a break as today at training was pretty good, but overall that one is true."

Article continues below

Weah is due to return to PSG at the end of the current season, but has made a bright start to life at Parkhead.

He netted on his debut for the club, a 3-0 League Cup victory against Airdrieonians, and has since scored twice more as the champions have cemented their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership.