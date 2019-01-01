Scotland vs Russia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Steve Clarke's side tackle the 2018 World Cup hosts in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden on Friday

face in a qualifier at Hampden on Friday that is already vital for Steve Clarke’s side.

A 3-0 loss away to Kazakhstan in the very first match of the Group I hastened the demise of former boss Alex McLeish but also left the Scots requiring a tremendous effort against one of the group’s big guns to progress.

Clarke’s men will get two cracks at the whip this week on home soil, with Russia and both visiting, although the latter already seem likely to claim top spot.

The side ranked No.1 in the world by FIFA have inflicted the only defeat thus far onto Russia, who know that a win in Glasgow would represent a giant step towards qualification next summer.

Game Scotland vs Russia Date Friday, September 6 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN 3 and streamed via TUDN En Vivo.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN 3 TUDN En Vivo

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Scotland squad Goalkeepers MacGillivray, Marshall, McLaughlin Defenders Bates, Cooper, Devlin, Mulgrew, O'Donnell, Robertson, Taylor Midfielders Armstrong, Christie, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Snodgrass Forwards Forrest, Fraser, McBurnie, Naismith, Phillips, Russell

Scotland are extremely light in defence, with only 85 caps between their seven recognised defenders – and 71 of those won by Charlie Mulgrew and Andy Robertson combined. As such, it was a blow that Grant Hanley and Liam Palmer pulled out of the original squad.

Leigh Griffiths has not been deemed ready to feature after a long period out of the game due to personal troubles, though Steve Clarke does not have significant riches to choose from in attack.

Steven Naismith missed training of Thursday and is a doubt as such, but should be ready to play some role.

Possible Scotland starting XI: Marshall; O’Donnell, Bates, Mulgrew, Robertson; McGinn, McGregor; Forrest, Christie, Fraser; Russell

Position Russia squad Goalkeepers Guilherme, Lunyov, Dzhanayev Defenders Zhirkov, Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes, Dzhikiya, Neustadter, Semenov, Petrov, Belyayev, Karavayev Midfielders Golovin, Yerokhin, Zobnin, Cheryshev, Ionov, Ozdoyev, Kambolov, Akhmetov, Barinov, Bakayev Forwards Smolov, Dzyuba, Komlichenko

Russia have seen midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk pull out of the squad due to injury. Meanwhile, World Cup 2018 star Alan Dzagoev is in the late stages of returning from a cruciate knee ligament injury and is a notable absentee.

Goalkeeper Anton Shunin and midfielder Yuri Gazinskiy are both out with shoulder issues.

Possible Russia starting XI: Guilherme; Mario Fernandes, Semenov, Dzhikiya, Kudryashov; Ozodoev, Zobnin; Ionov, Golovin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba

Betting & Match Odds

Scotland are 2/1 to score an upset victory with bet365. Russia are slight 13/8 favourites while a draw is on offer at 11/5 - making this a match the bookies are struggling to call.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.