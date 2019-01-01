Scotland should fast-track Chelsea starlet Gilmour to the senior squad, says former striker Kenny Miller

The retired forward believes his international compatriot should get the chance to shine for his country despite only being a teenager

Former striker Kenny Miller believes that youngster Billy Gilmour should be fast-tracked into the senior national team set-up.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the Blues from ’ youth academy in the summer of 2017 and has made big strides in his time at the club.

He was promoted from the Under-18s to the Under-23s side after one season and made his first-team debut last month, with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard bringing him off the bench late on in the 2-2 draw against .

Miller is convinced the teenager will become one of his country’s top talents and that Scotland should copy what did with the youngster’s Chelsea team-mate, Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was handed his first international start before he made the XI for a Premier League match.

"I know him really well and I know what the boy's about, I know his abilities," Miller told the BBC.

"Billy Gilmour will be one of the best players in the national team once he gets there, there's no doubt about it.

"In days gone by, people said you had to go through the proper steps before becoming a full international. But look at England and what they have done in the last few years.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi started an England game before he had started a Chelsea Premier League match.

"I think we could be getting Billy Gilmour in now and there's probably a few others.

"I know he's been away with a few camps training and it is a huge step - and especially without first-team football - but we need to get these guys in to progress.

"England can do it. have done it. Can we fast-track him? I also believe you have to have earned that right, but there are exceptions."

Hudson-Odoi was, however, further along in his development at Chelsea than Gilmour is, having featured regularly in the , and , starting several times.

Gilmour has played four games for Chelsea’s reserve side so far this season, scoring in a 2-2 with in the Premier League 2 and grabbing an assist in a 3-2 victory over Swindon Town in the EFL Trophy.