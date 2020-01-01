Schlupp is a massive player for Crystal Palace - Jordan Ayew

The Ghanaian forward speaks about how his countryman has been of immense value to the Eagles

Jordan Ayew has described his fellow Ghanaian teammate Jeffrey Schlupp as a massive player to .

Ayew has been the Eagles standout player this season with eight goals to his name, his best tally in till date.

27-year old Schlupp, meanwhile, has two goals and one assist and has been out with hip injury since mid-December.

More teams

He did however return to the bench as an unused substitute in Palace's 1-0 win against , in which Ayew scored."

"Jeffrey is a massive player to this team with his pace – we miss his pace – he’s important player,” Ayew told the club website.

“We are delighted that he is almost back and ready to help us hopefully get as many points as we can.”

Jordan has been very fit this season, playing 30 games in all competitions, failing to start a game only once and credits his strong fitness to his believe in God.

Article continues below

"I just want to continue to always thank God,” he continued.

“I’m a big believer in God; I pray a lot. I think it is something everyone has their own decision on – it is a personal thing.

"I am a big believer because I am in a family where we believe a lot in Allah and it is a positive thing.”