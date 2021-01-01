Schlupp and Zaha in contention for Tottenham Hotspur game – Crystal Palace boss Hodgson

The Ghana and Ivory Coast internationals could be involved when the Eagles take on Jose Mourinho’s men

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha will be available for selection when they square off against Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Zaha has been out of action since February 2 when he suffered a hamstring injury in a league game against Newcastle United.

The Selhurst Park outfit have struggled for positive results since the winger’s injury, winning only one game in their last five matches.

Ghana international Schlupp has also received the all-clear to return to action for the Eagles after overcoming a thigh muscle strain.

“He’s trained well this week. There’s no reason why I can’t consider him for a place in the team,” Hodgson said in his pre-match press conference.

"He's missed lots of games for us in that period of time, but he's still come back quicker than the medical department thought might be possible because of his incredible powers of recovery.

“We’re really pleased to have him back, as well as Jeff Schlupp. It’s good to see him back as well, so that’s two of the important players we’ve been missing in the last five or six games back with us again.”

Zaha has been playing a significant role for Crystal Palace, helping the club to maintain their Premier League status with his impressive performances.

The forward has featured in more than 220 games across all competitions since returning to the side in 2015 after a spell at Manchester United.

In the current campaign, the Ivory Coast international has bagged nine goals and provided two assists in 19 Premier League games.

Schlupp, meanwhile, has made 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The return of the African stars will be expected to boost Crystal Palace’s quest to end the 2020-21 season on a high.

Zaha and Schlupp could also feature for Ivory Coast and Ghana in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.