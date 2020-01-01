Schalke 04 recall Harit to first team while Bentaleb continues training exile

The Morocco international and Algeria's Nabil Bentaleb were both barred from training with Manuel Baum's team two weeks ago

Amine Harit has returned to training with his 04 teammates on Wednesday while Nabil Bentaleb continues to train alone until further notice.

The club revealed the 23-year-old Moroccan has joined Manuel Baum's side in preparing for Sunday's league trip to after missing their last two games.

Following Schalke 04's 2-0 loss to on November 24, the club's head of sport and communication, Jochen Schneider said Harit needed to reflect on his actions which consequently led him to train alone for about two weeks.

More teams

Ahead of his potential return to action on Sunday, the 'valuable' midfielder who has played six Bundesliga matches so far in this campaign, is expected to help the Royal Blues end their 26-game winless streak in the German top-flight.

“We’ve said from the start that Amine’s period of reflection would end if he made the right decisions about his behaviour,” Schneider said.

“Through talks with Amine, he has convinced us that he can once again be a valuable part of the team. Together with head coach Manuel Baum and the rest of the coaching staff, he’ll do everything to rediscover his footballing potential.”

A decision is yet to be made regarding Nabil Bentaleb’s fate at the Veltins-Arena which leaves him to continue his individual training session.

Article continues below

The international, meanwhile, has reacted to his exile at the club and he stated that he was disappointed by Schalke 04’s move to suspend him from first-team training without any justification.

Royal Blues are enduring a bleak start to the 2020-21 season having picked up just three points from 10 league games so far which puts them at the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

They are yet to win a league match since the start of 2020 when they defeated 2-0 at home.