Another coup for the Saudi Pro League! Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli on free transfer following Liverpool exit

Roberto Firmino has become the latest player to move to Saudi Arabia, as he has joined Al-Alhi on a free transfer after his Liverpool exit.

Firmino moves to Saudi Pro League

Left Liverpool when contract expired

Firmino signs three-year contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Firmino has become the latest player to head to Saudi Arabia, per Fabrizio Romano, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy. Mendy also moved to Al-Ahli from Chelsea, so he and Firmino will be team-mates in 2023/24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino spent eight years at Liverpool, and scored 13 goals in 35 appearances last season. During his time with the Reds, he won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Al-Ahli Twitter

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Firmino will link up with Al-Ahli as they continue to prepare for the 2023/24 season.