Sasii: TFF ban referees for poor officiating in Yanga SC vs Azam FC match

The local federation has taken action against match officials who took charge of the top-of-the-bill clash at National Stadium

The Football Federation (TFF) has finally taken action against match officials for the Mainland Premier League match pitting Young Africans (Yanga SC) against Azam FC.

The game played on June 21 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam ended in a 0-0 draw, with Azam complaining bitterly over two disallowed goals while Yanga coach Luc Eymael protested against a denied penalty.

Azam even went further to lodge a complaint with the TFF in which they accused the centre referee Elly Sasii of denying them two legit goals, which would have given them a win in the battle.

More teams

The TFF has now confirmed Sasii alongside assistant referees Sudi Lila and Mbaraka Haule will be banned for the next three months for poor officiating.

“Referees Elly Sasii, Sudi Lila and Mbaraka Haule will not officiate in any sanctioned league match for the next three months after their dismal showing in the match number 300,” TFF said in a statement seen by Goal.

“The decision has been taken in accordance to rule 39(1) of governing the sport in the country.”

Meanwhile, Yanga have also been fined Tsh500,000 after their fans pelted Namungo FC players with bottles while celebrating their second goal during their match number 303 played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on June 23.

In another ruling from TFF, Azam have been fined Tsh500,000 after the team accessed the venue for their match against Biashara United by using a different entrance.

Article continues below

Azam complained they had been denied accessing the venue from the right entrance, a decision TFF have found to be untrue. The match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was played at Karume Stadium on June 23.

Elsewhere, KMC have also been fined Tsh500,000 after five of their players were shown five yellow cards and one red during their league match against Kagera Sugar which was played on June 28 at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

And finally, the TFF has warned managers at Sokoine Stadium that teams using the venue must adhere to rules 14(10), 14(11),14(42) and 14(43) which clearly states that fans and officials are not allowed to enter the pitch after the final whistle of any league match.