Sarri 'very happy' to stay at Chelsea amid Juventus rumours but says his future is still to be decided

The Italian has again had to field questions about his future ahead of next week's Europa League final

Maurizio Sarri insists he is happy at amid speculation he could leave the club at the end of the season, but admits his future is still to be decided.

There have been some reports Sarri could leave Stamford Bridge after just one season in charge and return to , with rumoured to be interested in his services.

However, Sarri insists he will only discuss his future after next Wednesday's final against .

"I'm very happy to stay in the Premier League and Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the Premier League," he told reporters.

"My future is Wednesday, I think. I only have to think about this. I have two more years [on my contract]"

As reported by Goal last week , Chelsea have yet to make a decision on whether to sack Sarri at the end of the campaign.

As a result the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are reluctant to make any decisions on potential transfers or contract renewals until a final call is made on Sarri and his future.

Despite finishing third in the Premier League and securing a place in the finals of both the and the Europa League during his first campaign in charge, the former boss has yet to win over a sceptical fanbase.

Even if Chelsea beat Arsenal next week it may not be enough to convince the supporters that Sarri is the right man for the club in the long-term.

