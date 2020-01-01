'Sarri and Ronaldo will be here next year' - Juventus pair's future assured by Paratici

The former Chelsea boss has not secured silverware yet with the Bianconeri but the club fully expect him to remain at the helm in Turin

Both Maurizio Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo will be at next season, according to the club's chief football officer Fabio Paratici, as the pair continue to hunt domestic and European glory this term.

The former boss arrived in Turin at the start of the current campaign as successor to Massimiliano Allegri, on the back of guiding the Blues to success.

However, the Bianconeri's near-ironclad grasp on the title has looked rather uncertain at times this term, with Sarri's side having failed to win in their last three league games before facing on Monday evening.

With , and Lazio themselves all continuing to breathe down Juve's neck, speculation has rumbled that there could be a change at the top for the Old Lady if they fail to repeat their title success once again.

Speaking ahead of the club's clash with Lazio on Monday however, Paratici rubbished claims that Sarri does not have a future at the club, assuring fans that he will still be in charge come the start of the 2020-21 season regardless of their success in regards to silverware this campaign.

"The talk is all in the media," he told Sky Sport Italia. "I've been here for 10 years [and] we have been top of the table basically for nine of them non-stop.

"We won trophies with Allegri over five years, Serie A and Super Cups. Yet every time after a draw, even a win, we've always had internal meetings. We're used to the speculation, we laugh about it. Without a doubt, Sarri will be the Juventus coach next season."

Paratici also reaffirmed the commitment of striker Ronaldo to the club, with the Portuguese player having enjoyed another fine season for the club in his second term following his arrival from .

As one of the game's leading lights, rumours have often swirled over the forward's future, particularly as he approaches the twilight of his career, and Paratici has been quick to affirm that he will remain at Allianz Stadium.

"There is dialogue with Cristiano, as there normally is between coaches and players," he added. "He is definitely staying and he continues to do very well with us.