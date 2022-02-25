Sarr or Dennis: Who is Watford's most important attacker?

Roy Hodgson was understandably disappointed with Watford’s 4-1 defeat by old club Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

For a side in their position, battling for survival, such defeats could be damaging in their ambition to avoid immediate relegation to the Championship. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles went into Wednesday’s game at Vicarage Road on a seven-game winless run in the Premier League and, despite some good showings in that run, were arguably there for the taking.

The Hornets’ improvement, especially defensively, under Hodgson meant a tight game was expected. The result, though, was the opposite of observers’ expectations.

On the one hand, you could point to the depressing nature of the result and the concession of four goals setting back the Hertfordshire outfit who had looked to keep things tighter at the back under the new man.

However, perhaps Hodgson was on to something with his post-match remarks, suggesting the final score was not a fair reflection of Wednesday’s game.

“I thought that the scoreline flatters Crystal Palace to some extent. They took their chances well and we didn’t defend anywhere near well enough around the box and in the box,” the ex-England manager stated. “But it wasn’t a game where we weren’t in the game ourselves. That’s not the game it was.

“All games are decided by results so, therefore, 1-0 against Aston Villa ‘brilliant’ and 4-1 defeat against Palace ‘disaster’.”

In some ways, the last two results have rather hinged on the quality and decisiveness in the penalty area, a somewhat simplistic view but one backed by reality.

Against the Villans, Emmanuel Dennis expertly converted Ismaila Sarr’s delightful cross into the box, but not only could the pair not combine as effectively on Wednesday, but the Nigerian also missed the Hertfordshire side’s best chances on the night.

The ex-Club Brugge forward could not make the most of two promising situations, although the latter — in the 73rd minute with the Hornets 2-1 down — was the easier chance to convert. Goals change games and heading into the final 15 minutes level rather than behind and chasing the game left Watford open to Palace’s attacking transitions.

Two Wilfried Zaha goals in the final five minutes added some gloss to the result to hand Hodgson his heaviest loss since taking charge at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, Dennis’ inability to take the chances presented to him rankled and Watford edging the Expected Goals 1.72-0.82 per Understat on the night suggests the Hornets deserved more.

As pointed out by the erstwhile Palace boss, the absence of clinical efficiency and defensive solidity proved costly, but the lack of any real connection between his two most important forwards meant the hosts faced an uphill task.

Sarr’s seeming return to form at Villa Park saw him fashion three big chances, be involved in five shot-creating actions and accumulate 0.9 Expected Assists, a season-high in 2021/22.

“Sarr is very highly-rated, we still have an awful lot to get from him, we see glimpses but if we’re going to stay in the league we want more than glimpses, we need match-winning performances,” Hodgson remarked after the 1-0 success.

“He was good today; he got on the ball and produced a good cross and Dennis was in the right place to finish it off and give us the three points which I thought the team performance deserved.”

Interestingly, that header was only the second time Sarr and Dennis will combine for a goal since the Nigerian set up the Senegal winger on the opening day against the same opponents, but they need greater consistency over the remainder of the season.

With the Africa Cup of Nations winner shackled on Wednesday and Dennis — aside from those two chances after the break — isolated upfront after moving to a central role, Watford were facing a losing battle.

The Villa result resurrected the debate regarding the club’s finest attacking talent, with the Super Eagle contributing to 56 percent of the side’s goals this season. Admittedly, it comes with a caveat that the Senegal international missed nearly two months of action through injury and Afcon involvement.

Be that as it may, Sarr had contributed to 26 goals in the PL and Championship since joining the club in 2019/20, outranking every teammate before the start of the current campaign. His injury means he probably might have racked up more than 32 goals plus assists, but Dennis holding the fort, in the final third at least, in the winger’s absence was commendable.

Having said that, despite the Nigeria forward’s widely stunning maiden campaign, the goals appeared to be drying up before that Villa winner, indicating he needed someone else to equally shoulder some responsibility heading into the relegation run-in.

It would be remiss to not disclose that Watford picked up two points in Sarr’s absence — both against Newcastle United — whereas they secured 13 points before his injury in November. The win over Villa last Saturday means the Hertfordshire side have won 16 of their 18 points in 21/22 when Sarr has made the XI.

Upon closer inspection, though, some necessary context is added. Dennis was more influential in the opening day win over Aston Villa, changed the game after replacing Sarr in the 64th minute in the 5-2 win at Everton—contributing to three goals despite trailing 2-1 when he was introduced.

In the reverse fixture against this weekend’s opponents, Manchester United, Sarr was outshone by the Nigerian, notably missing an 11th-minute penalty — although he scored the side’s third — with the team’s top scorer then assisting two and scoring one himself in the 4-1 success.

Both forwards’ menace on the counter-attack will be fascinating to see at Old Trafford, a ground where Watford have never won a league game, losing 11 times and drawing two.

The debate over who the Hornets’ numero uno is will probably persist for a while yet. But you sense Hodgson — who has seen the side keep two clean sheets in his opening five PL games — will be pleased to rely upon Dennis and Sarr for what will be a nail-biting relegation run-in.