Sarr and Nkoulou ruled out of Watford clash against Leicester City

Watford have confirmed the absence of two key players - Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Nkoulou – for their Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Sunday.

The two players played a key role as the Hornets cruised to a memorable 4-1 top-flight win against Manchester United in their last assignment at Vicarage Road.

However, the club has now confirmed the 23-year-old Senegal forward and the 31-year-old defender from Cameroon, will not be available for the visit to face the Foxes owing to injuries.

“Watford duo Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Nkoulou will both miss Sunday’s trip to Leicester City with injuries picked up during the 4-1 win over Manchester United,” the club confirmed on their official website ahead of the game set for King Power Stadium.

“The extent of the injuries to Sarr [knee] and Nkoulou [hamstring] is still being evaluated, however, neither will play any part at the King Power Stadium. Christian Kabasele re-joined training towards the end of this week and continues to build up his fitness following a lengthy time out due to a hamstring injury suffered in early October.”

The statement continued: Ken Sema, who has been running outside this week as he steps up his recovery from a knee problem, will hope to re-join the squad next week.

“Francisco Sierralta has been working hard in the gym during the first stage of his rehabilitation following a minor hamstring injury picked up on international duty.

“Kwadwo Baah also remains in the early stages of recovery after successful surgery on his fractured ankle, while Peter Etebo has been stepping up his work in the gym and progressing well following quad surgery.

“Finally, Juraj Kucka is back in contention this weekend having missed the Manchester United victory thanks to a one-match suspension.”

During the game against Man United, Sarr missed a penalty before notching the second goal while Nkoulou also featured for the entire 90 minutes.

Article continues below

Sarr has so far managed five top-flight goals for the Hornets from 12 appearances while Nkoulou, who joined the team from Italian side Torino, has managed three appearances and is yet to find the back of the net.