Sane still of interest to Bayern Munich president as Bundesliga giants monitor Man City winger

Herbert Hainer concedes that the Germany international remains a target for those at the Allianz Arena as he works his way back from a serious injury

president Herbert Hainer admits that winger Leroy Sane remains of interest to the champions.

The international was first linked with a return to his homeland during the summer transfer window of 2019.

With Bayern making it clear that the 24-year-old was a top target, a big-money deal was expected prior to the deadline passing.

Sane, though, was to suffer a serious knee injury during an outing for City in the Community Shield.

That setback forced recruitment plans to be shelved, with a long road to recovery yet to be completed.

Bayern continue to closely monitor Sane from afar and are prepared to rekindle their interest 12 months on if the highly-rated forward can recapture his form and fitness.

Hainer told those in attendance at a fan club event in Simbach on Sunday: “Leroy Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is a well-known fact.

“Now we have to see how he comes back after his injury.”

Bayern have hinted on a regular basis that they will look to make a fresh approach for Sane in 2020.

His current employers have, however, refused to concede defeat in their bid to keep the talented forward at the Etihad Stadium.

Sane was offered a new contract amid the transfer talk last year.

No agreement was reached, but fresh terms remain on the table and Pep Guardiola is looking to take confidence from that.

The City boss has said: “I don’t have any new news, I’m sorry. I would like to tell you but...

“You have to ask Txiki [Begiristain]. The last info I had was that we made him an offer a long time ago and all the time he didn’t reject it, so after that, I don’t have any news.”

City are eager to keep hold of Sane as there remains plenty of potential in his game still to be unlocked.

The Blues hope to be the ones to benefit from future development, but Bayern refuse to go away.

That is because a side that has moved back to the top of the Bundesliga table is looking to remain as competitive as possible across multiple fronts.

Hainer added on Bayern’s desire to keep collecting major honours: “I don't just mean the German championship because we want to win the again.

“After all, we have the final at home in 2022 and we want to win there at the latest.”