Sane & Reus in but no Gotze as Germany announce squad for European Championship qualifiers

The Borussia Dortmund forward was an eye-catching omission from Joachim Low's squad

Mario Gotze has been left out of the squad for next month's European Championship qualifiers but Leroy Sane and Marco Reus have been included.

midfielder Toni Kroos misses out with a muscle problem while goalkeeper Bernd Leno replaces Marc-André ter Stegen, who is struggling with a knee injury.

Joachim Low's side take on Belarus in Borisov on June 8 before hosting Estonia in three days later.

More to follow.