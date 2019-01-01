Sane & Reus in but no Gotze as Germany announce squad for European Championship qualifiers
Mario Gotze has been left out of the Germany squad for next month's European Championship qualifiers but Leroy Sane and Marco Reus have been included.
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos misses out with a muscle problem while Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno replaces Marc-André ter Stegen, who is struggling with a knee injury.
Joachim Low's side take on Belarus in Borisov on June 8 before hosting Estonia in Mainz three days later.
