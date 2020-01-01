'Sancho's next step is going to be a challenge' - Man Utd target is still 'maturing', says Southgate

The winger has been linked with a return to the Premier League, but the England boss says he will find the competition tougher than the Bundesliga

Jadon Sancho's next step is "going to be a challenge", according to Gareth Southgate, who insists the target is still "maturing".

The attacker has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football since moving to from in 2017.

He is currently enjoying his best season yet at Westfalenstadion, having contributed 20 goals and 20 assists to BVB's cause in 40 outings across all competitions, and has also established himself as a regular in the squad.

Sancho has been tipped for a return to his homeland this summer, with United reportedly ready to fork out a fee in excess of £100 million ($127m) to lure the winger to Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens.

Southgate has been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old's progress in the , and says that although the ex-City starlet is "developing really well", he is still "learning the game".

The England manager also believes that the German top-flight pales in comparison to the Premier League, and that Sancho should look to follow the example of his international colleagues as he embarks on the next chapter of fledgling career.

"He's a very talented young player - that's clear. The Bundesliga is getting a lot of profile at the moment but it's no surprise to us," Southgate told Sky Sports .

"I think the interesting challenge is that Bayern [Munich] are the best team in the Bundesliga; and Dortmund are performing well but the gap when you then work down the league is an interesting one when you compare it to the Premier League.

"The top teams have certainly been a challenge for English teams in the but the level I don't think is quite the same in Germany in terms of the depth because the finances aren't quite the same.

"Any step for Sancho is going to be a challenge but he's developing really well.

"If I look at his age and his contribution, he's learning the game, he's slowly maturing - there are bits he's still got to learn - and he has some fantastic role models in Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford, not only in terms of how they play but also their professionalism, their desire and hunger."