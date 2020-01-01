'Sancho won’t think twice about Man Utd move' - England winger would be 'great addition', says Berbatov

The former Red Devils striker believes the highly-rated Borussia Dortmund forward would jump at the chance to secure a switch to Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho would not “think twice” about making a move to if the opportunity presented itself, says former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The winger continues to be heavily linked with a big-money switch to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is far from his only suitor, but an offer to return Manchester for the former City academy graduate is expected to be tabled at some stage.

Berbatov expects the talented 20-year-old to embrace that chance, but admits it is difficult to see where he would fit into an attacking unit at United that is already well-stocked with exciting youngsters.

“There's been a lot of talk about Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United, in his case, because he's English and Man United are in for you, I don't think he will think twice about moving there,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I have said it before, he has the quality, the pace, the goals and the assists to play for them, I'm sure he would like to continue in the national team as well and Gareth Southgate will watch him more if he is playing in the Premier League.

“For me, if they get him he is going to be a great addition but I'm curious to see how they would line up. United have: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and possibly Sancho next season, even though you want that competition for young players it could be tricky to see them all playing at the same time.

“If he is going to move somewhere else, he needs to know that he is going to play regularly, there is no point going somewhere else and not playing as much as you want. Ultimately, it is down to you, when you get the chance to show you can play, you have to take it and show what you can do.

“Also, when you play abroad you always want to go back to your home country. When that happens to be and the Premier League, you're going to jump at the chance if the right team comes in for you.

“He could be a great addition, he needs to step up, play, score and advance to the next stage of his development.

“Solskjaer is slowly, but surely, building up a team of young players with a mix of experience, and as we can see, it has been getting results, so it's good to see them moving in the right direction and if Sancho is next then it will be great for the team.”

Sancho left City for Germany in 2017 and has gone on to take in 90 appearances for Dortmund, with 31 goals recorded across those outings while also earning 11 senior caps with England.