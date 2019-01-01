Sancho sounds warning to fellow Brits seeking to emulate his success at Dortmund

The teenage forward has been a revelation since swapping life at Manchester City for that in Germany, but not everybody will tread a similar path

Jadon Sancho has warned fellow Brits seeking to emulate the success he has enjoyed at Borussia Dortmund that “it’s not easy” to thrive in Germany.

The 18-year-old has made a switch from the Premier League to the Bundesliga look simple enough.

He completed such a move in the summer of 2017, with the decision taken to leave Manchester City after seeing his path to first-team football blocked.

Sancho has gone on to flourish at Dortmund, becoming an established member of a title-chasing side and a senior international with England.

Many are now seeking to follow in his footsteps.

Reiss Nelson is enjoying a productive loan at Hoffenheim, fellow Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has linked up with RB Leipzig and West Ham youngster Reece Oxford is taking in a stint with Augsburg.

Wales international Rabbi Matondo has also moved to Germany from City, with an £10 million ($13m) deal completed during the January transfer window.

Sancho is happy to be seen as an inspiration for others but is eager to point out that he has had to work hard for all that he has achieved.

He told The Sun: "I feel young players are looking to go away now because they are seeing my success - but it’s not easy.

"People think that because I am doing so well but everyone’s journey is different. Mine was just to come out here and to work on me.

"I couldn’t speak for other young players but they are probably giving it a thought now.

"I felt at the time I needed something different. Borussia Dortmund were the club I chose. I thought, ‘This will be my new home and I’ll work very hard to prove myself’."

Having proved his worth at Dortmund, Sancho has gone from strength to strength.

With the club seeking to recapture the German top-flight crown this season, a highly-rated teenager has contributed six goals and nine assists to their Bundesliga cause.

Sancho has also found the target once in the Champions League and teed up another effort for a grateful team-mate.