'Sancho signing not necessary' – Berbatov sends Man Utd transfer warning

The Red Devils are reportedly leading the race to sign the England winger but the former attacker says they do not need him

do not need to sign Jadon Sancho because they have Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a summer move for the and star.

But 18-year-old attacker Greenwood has been in fine form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this term, scoring eight times in 26 Premier League appearances.

Rashford and Martial, meanwhile, are the team’s top scorers this season having netted 15 goals each in the English top-flight.

Former United striker Berbatov believes the arrival of Sancho could hinder Greenwood’s progress and feels they have enough strength in attack already.

"Looking at how the squad are doing at the moment I don't think signing Sancho is necessary,” Berbatov told The Mirror.

"Look at the front three from the other night, the speed of Martial, Rashford and Greenwood was great to watch, their link up play was fantastic.

"Football is a funny thing, you have a great young player in Sancho, but at the same time you have a great young player in Greenwood.

"United have to question if they are ready to sacrifice and halt the development of Greenwood, one of their own, to bring Sancho in.

"They could have both and rotate not only them two, but Martial and Rashford.

"You have to ask the manager and the player, if someone is signing for United they will be expecting to play every game, otherwise why are you going there to sit on the bench?

"In Sancho's case, he's one of the biggest young talents at the moment and everybody wants to see him in their team, he needs to be really calculated about what he wants.

"I'll be happy to see him at United because he will bring even more power to the team, and they would have four great attackers upfront with speed, which would be frightening to watch.

"If they find a solution and the price for Sancho is good, go for it because when you have all these great players in your team, you only have good problems on your hands."