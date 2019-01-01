Sancho: Crazy number of clubs wanted me but Dortmund were best choice after leaving Man City

The 18-year-old forward took the decision to leave England for Germany in the summer of 2017 and has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence

Jadon Sancho says it was “crazy how many clubs wanted me” as he prepared to leave Manchester City, but is delighted to have seen a “big risk” pay off after heading to Borussia Dortmund.

Back in the summer of 2017, the teenage forward took the brave decision to walk away from the Etihad Stadium.

With his path to first-team football blocked, Sancho opted to take on a new challenge in Germany.

He has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence at Dortmund, with the 18-year-old now a senior England international and a key component in a side chasing down the Bundesliga title.

Sancho is pleased to see a bold call being rewarded, with the youngster telling FourFourTwo of the career crossroads he found himself at: “Why Dortmund? It speaks for itself: youngsters get opportunities.

“You’ve got to thank Dortmund, because it’s unheard of for a team that gets 80,000 fans at every home game to put so much faith in youngsters.

“It was crazy how many clubs wanted me – it shows how well you’re doing, but I always felt Dortmund was right for me.

“Of course, it was a big risk. I wasn’t guaranteed playing time, and I had to prove I was good enough to fit in with their side.

“A few people weren’t sure when I first told them about Dortmund, but I felt this was the best journey for me. Just try it, you know? I like trying new things, so it didn’t really faze me.

“A few asked me, ‘What if it doesn’t work out?’ but I never thought about that. And look at how it’s worked out now.”

Sancho has recorded seven goals and 10 assists across his Bundesliga and Champions League outings this season.

He has also collected three England caps, with a debut having been made in a Nations League clash with Croatia in October.

“Everyone’s said I exploded in 2018 and, honestly, that’s how it feels,” added Sancho.

“It’s been the best year of my life. If you’d told me a year ago that I’d be talking to you now, I’d have thought you were crazy.”

Sancho’s form has sparked talk of another high-profile switch being made in the near future, but for now he is enjoying every minute of his time at Dortmund as his career continues to develop apace.