'Sanchez is the new Balotelli!' - Man Utd flop Alexis goes from hero to zero on full Inter debut

The Chile star's first start in Serie A proved more eventful than expected, with two goals, one later taken away from him and a red card in 47 minutes

Alexis Sanchez' time at may have been little short of an unmitigated disaster, but it is clear that the international still knows his way to goal - although it was not all good news for him on Saturday.

Sanchez spent a disastrous 18 months with United after moving from in a deal that also took Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Emirates Stadium.

He managed just five goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, failing to show his best form under either Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before moving to on loan this summer.

Making his full debut as Inter beat 3-1 on Saturday, however, the forward (briefly) scored twice in the first 22 minutes to give Antonio Conte's men a commanding lead early on.

Sanchez may have been rather fortunate to get the credit for the first goal, after Stefano Sensi's shot struck him on its way to goal and went in off the post, but there was no argument over his second, an instinctive first-time finish again from a Sensi effort.

The second half, alas, was not quite as positive for Alexis.

His first goal of the afternoon was revised and given to Sensi, and just two minutes after the restart he received a second yellow card for diving in the area, meaning his debut proved rather shorter than expected.

That red moreover leaves him suspended for Inter's crunch top of the table clash next weekend against next Sunday, and United fans in particular took some consolation in his woes after suffering through the forward's apparent rebirth away from Old Trafford.