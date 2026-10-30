Ciao, San Siro! AC Milan and Inter announce record-breaking €650m naming rights deal for new Generali Stadium

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The iconic skyline of Milan is set for a historic transformation as the city's two footballing heavyweights prepare to move into a state-of-the-art new home. In a move that signals a massive shift in the financial landscape of Serie A, AC Milan and Inter have officially secured a record-breaking naming rights partnership with Italian insurance giant Generali for their future shared arena.

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Record-breaking deal for a new era

Milan and Inter have agreed a staggering 20-year naming rights contract with Generali, which ESPN reports is worth €650 million (£545m/$725m). The new 71,500-capacity venue will be officially known as the Generali Stadium, effectively replacing the historic San Siro. The clubs purchased the required land from the city last November for €197m, paving the way for the eventual demolition of their legendary current home.

Construction is targeted to begin in 2028, with the first matches scheduled for the 2031-32 campaign, pending necessary approvals. Spearheaded by respective ownership groups RedBird Capital Partners and Oaktree, the stadium project also anchors a wider urban regeneration plan featuring new retail, leisure, and green spaces.

The massive financial commitment eclipses the $700m agreement struck by Crypto.com in 2021 for the Los Angeles arena shared by the Lakers and Kings. It stands as a monumental boost for the two Serie A giants as they look to modernise and bridge the matchday revenue gap with Europe's elite.

Inspired by Milanese heritage

In a joint news release, the clubs proudly described the Generali partnership as "one of the largest stadium naming rights agreements in global sport." The statement accompanied the unveiling of the stadium's official renderings, which showcase a striking architectural vision for the city.

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The design, a collaboration between Foster+Partners and MANICA, draws direct inspiration from "the intricate craftsmanship of the Duomo di Milano." Lord Norman Foster and David Manica, who previously teamed up to design London's Wembley Stadium, have conceptualised a continuous 360-degree bowl split across two tiers.

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Special attention has been given to the fan experience. The iconic 'Curvas' will feature single, steep walls with seating inclinations of up to 37 degrees to maximise atmosphere and visual impact. According to the release, this aggressive structural approach is designed to "bring supporters closer than ever before to the moments that matter most."

Upgrading Italian football's infrastructure

The future departure from the San Siro marks the end of an era. Originally built in 1926 and famously renovated for the 1990 World Cup, the stadium's exterior spiral staircases are instantly recognisable worldwide. However, the ageing ground severely lacks the premium facilities required to compete financially in modern European football.

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Beyond the domestic implications for Milan and Inter, the Generali Stadium project represents a crucial step for Italian football as a whole. Driven by foreign investment backing Serie A clubs, there is mounting pressure to upgrade the country's crumbling sporting infrastructure.

Italy is heavily reliant on these modernised, functional venues as the nation prepares to co-host the 2032 European Championship alongside Turkiye. The new Milan arena is expected to be a flagship venue for the tournament.

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Derby della Madonnina awaits

While the 2031 stadium launch promises a lucrative future, immediate attention returns to the pitch this weekend. The Milan duo must set aside their boardroom collaboration as they clash in the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina in Serie A on Saturday.

The historic rivalry will take centre stage at the San Siro, offering fans a reminder of the current ground's electric atmosphere even as the countdown to its eventual demolition begins.