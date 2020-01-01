Samuel Tetteh: New York Red Bulls sign Ghana attacker from Salzburg

The 24-year-old is set to continue his career in the United States after four years in Austria

Major League Soccer ( ) side have acquired the services of international Samuel Tetteh on loan from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

The striker joins Metro for the rest of the 2020 season with an option of a permanent deal at the end of the spell.

Last season, he was on loan at Austrian side LASK Linz.

"The New York Red Bulls have added Ghanaian national team forward Samuel Tetteh on loan from Red Bull Salzburg of the Austrian pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC, the club announced today," New York Red Bulls announced on their official website on Tuesday.

"Tetteh, 24, will occupy an international slot on New York’s roster through the end of the 2020 season with a club option to exercise a permanent transfer."

Tetteh made 29 league matches for LASK last season, starting 14 of the matches, scoring seven times and assisting three other goals.

“I am excited to be joining the New York Red Bulls,” said Tetteh. “I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the fans and hopefully we can achieve great things together.”

The 2019-20 was Tetteh's second loan season with LASK as he first joined the club for the 2018-19 term where he featured 21 times in the Austrian Bundesliga, starting eight matches and scoring four goals.

“Samuel is a very interesting attacking player. He’s intelligent, he can create on his own and can stretch back lines with his speed. We know that Samuel has big potential and we are excited to get to work with him," New York Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas said.

New York Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell added: "Samuel is an exciting attacking player that our scouts have been following. He is strong physically and technically, and plays with a lot of confidence. He’s got intelligence in each phase of the game and we believe he’ll fit in well with our group.”

Tetteh joined Red Bull Salzburg from Ghana Premier League ( ) side WAFA after some fine performances in the domestic league in 2016. He was then immediately farmed out to feeder club Liefering in the Austrian Second Division.

A full Ghana international, the Accra-born player represented the Black Stars at the 2017 (Afcon) in Gabon.