Samuel Owusu: Al-Fayha snap up Ghana and Cukaricki winger

The attacker will spend the next three seasons in Saudi Arabia after sealing a switch from Serbia on Monday

international Samuel Owusu has signed for Saudi side Al-Fayha, the club have announced.

The 23-year-old has penned a three-year deal with his new outfit, ending a two-year stint with Serbian fold Cukaricki.

"The board of directors of Al-Fayha Club, chaired by Mr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Abanami, has completed the signing procedures with Ghanaian international Samuel Owusu from Serbian Club Cukaricki for the coming three seasons," the club announced on Monday.

"The player arrived on Monday in after he successfully passed the medical tests conducted by one of the specialist medical clinics in Dubai.

"The signing ceremony took place this evening at the press conference hall at the club's headquarters in the presence of CEO Othman Al-Shunaifi."

Article continues below

A surprise inclusion in Ghana's squad for the recent in , Owusu came into the limelight at the tournament, featuring in all four of the Black Stars' games.

The winger was linked to a big move to , and prior to joining Al-Fayha.

He previously also played for Serbian side Radnik Surdulica and Genclerbirligi in .

