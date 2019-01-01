Samuel Onyango set to miss Gor Mahia FC v Petro Atletico Caf match

K'Ogalo still stands a chance to reach the quarters of the Caf competition if they beat the Angolan side on Sunday

will navigate their fixture against Petro Atletico without winger Samuel Onyango.

K’Ogalo coach Hassan Oktay has confirmed to Goal that the former player will miss the decisive Group D Caf Confederation Cup clash against the Angolan side due to suspension.

“We will miss the services of Onyango. He was yellow carded against and thus will not be eligible to play in the match against Petro Atletico.”

Oktay has also confirmed that two players - midfielder Kenneth Muguna and Boniface Omondi – are struggling with injuries and could miss the match set for the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

“Muguna and Omondi are struggling with injuries and must be assessed before the match on Sunday but we might have to do without them. This is the reason why we asked to shelve the tie as most of the players in the squad are injured or tired.

“It is unfortunate that we must now play against Homeboyz and then on Sunday, all the Kenyans will be looking at Gor Mahia if they will qualify in Caf.”

Gor Mahia lost 2-1 to the Angolan side in Luanda and will be seeking to earn revenge. A win for the Kenyan side will guarantee them a spot in the quarters.