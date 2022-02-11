Samuel Onyango: Posta Rangers goal propelled winger to Gor Mahia legendary status

After finding the back of the net against Posta Rangers in a previous Football Kenya Federation Premier League game, Samuel Onyango achieved legendary status with Gor Mahia.

Since he joined the record league champions from Ulinzi Stars, the winger has been part of the regular first-teamers with K'Ogalo, and his goals - some crucial ones in the Caf Confederation Cup and in the Champions League - have helped him write his name among Gor Mahia's greats.

"[Samuel] Onyango’s goal against Posta Rangers in our 3-1 win on Sunday saw him notch his 31st goal in all competitions, drawing level with one of the club’s great Anthony ‘Suzuki’ Ndolo [excluding post-match penalties] – this ranks him fourth for the club since 2008," the club's website wrote as they celebrated the forward.

Since 2008, Jacques Tuyisenge - who left the club in 2019 when he was signed by Petro Atletico of Angola - is atop the goalscorers' chart with 64 goals. He is followed by Meddie Kagere - now at Simba SC - with 50 goals.

Dan Sserunkuma - a fan favourite during his time in the Kenyan Premier League - is third after the Ugandan scored 45 goals. George Odhiambo, who returned to K'Ogalo from Tusker at the beginning of the ongoing season is fourth with 44 goals.

"In terms of all-time leading scorers, he [Onyango] sits 16th behind a host of club legends led by his namesake, the great Sammy Onyango ‘Jogoo’ who scored 93 goals for the club," the club added.

"He has especially found joy against Sofapaka in his time with us, scoring four goals, more than against any other club for us.

"He has also found the back of the net thrice against Zoo FC, Chemelil Sugar FC, and Posta Rangers FC. Sammy has managed braces on two occasions, against Nigeria’s Lobi Stars in a Champions’ League match in 2019 and against Chemelil FC in a league match in 2020.

Article continues below

"His five goals for the club in continental football ranks him joint fifth with Nicholas Kipkirui, one more than his more illustrious namesake ‘Jogoo’ who scored four in the continental stage."

Peter Dawo, a distinguished striker in the 1980s, is Gor Mahia's top scorer on the continental front having found the back of the net 15 times. Tuyisenge, Andrew Obunga, and Allan Thigo have scored 10, seven, and six continental goals, respectively.

"Among our current players, only Odhiambo has found the back of the net more times for the club, and hopefully, this experience can fire the boys to another title this season," the club concluded.