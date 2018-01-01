Live Scores
CAF Champions League

Samuel Onyango caution Gor Mahia against early celebration

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Jacques Tuyisenge gave Gor Mahia the lead in the seventh minute before Onyango hit a brace

Samuel Onyango has cautioned Gor Mahia that the job is not done yet ahead of the Caf Champions League return leg match against Lobi Stars.

K’Ogalo will carry a 3-1 goal advantage to Nigeria but Onyango, who scored a brace in the first leg at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday, has cautioned against early celebration.

Article continues below

“It was a good match because we got the win which is very important heading into the second leg, but the job is not done yet. We still have the second leg and we expect a better result to see if we can progress to the Group stages.”

Editors' Picks

The former Ulinzi Stars forward admitted that they were pushed by the visitors, especially in the second half, but Gor Mahia stuck to their game plan.

Jacques Tuyisenge gave Gor Mahia the lead in the seventh minute before Onyango hit a brace, in between Salad Kadiri’s consolation for Lobi Stars.

Next article:
'I'm not done with you yet' - Ibrahimovic confirms LA Galaxy stay
Next article:
Europa League last 32 draw: Arsenal face BATE, Chelsea matched with Malmo & Celtic get Valencia
Next article:
Messi, Mourinho, Madrid and the winners and losers of the Champions League knockout draw
Next article:
Sturridge, Origi, Firmino, Shaqiri - Liverpool's super-subs are making the difference in the title race
Next article:
Mourinho's coaching failures exposed yet again & five Premier League tactical lessons we learned
Close