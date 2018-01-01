Samuel Onyango caution Gor Mahia against early celebration

Jacques Tuyisenge gave Gor Mahia the lead in the seventh minute before Onyango hit a brace

Samuel Onyango has cautioned Gor Mahia that the job is not done yet ahead of the Caf Champions League return leg match against Lobi Stars.

K’Ogalo will carry a 3-1 goal advantage to Nigeria but Onyango, who scored a brace in the first leg at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday, has cautioned against early celebration.

“It was a good match because we got the win which is very important heading into the second leg, but the job is not done yet. We still have the second leg and we expect a better result to see if we can progress to the Group stages.”

The former Ulinzi Stars forward admitted that they were pushed by the visitors, especially in the second half, but Gor Mahia stuck to their game plan.

