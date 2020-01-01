Samuel Njau: Gor Mahia sign former Sony Sugar goalkeeper from Western Stima

The custodian becomes the second one to join K’Ogalo in the ongoing transfer window as the KPL heavyweights move at great speed to bolster the team

have completed the signing of goalkeeper Samuel Njau from .

The news of Njau acquisition comes a day after the Kenyan Premier League side confirmed Cameroonian star Bertrand Konfor had joined them.

Apart from Wazito FC, Gor Mahia have also increased the speed with which they complete new deals as they strengthen for the upcoming domestic duties as well as for the Caf .

By virtue of signing Njau – a former Ligi Ndogo, Nairobi Stima and goalkeeper – it means they have now acquired a second player from Western Stima.

Western Stima have experienced massive exits from first team members who helped them in the previous two campaigns after returning to the fold. The exodus has been linked with the withdrawal of Kenyan Power and Lighting Company as their parent sponsor.

Njau is the second goalkeeper signed by the record league champions after Levis Opiyo was signed from National Super League (NSL) champions Nairobi City Stars. The two will be expected to fight for regular positions between the posts with veteran Boniface Oluoch.

Njau and Opiyo's arrivals were necessary after Gor Mahia lost two of their previous goalkeepers. David Mapigano – after a season in – went back to and joined Azam FC on a two-year deal. Fredrick Odhiambo was released and later signed for Wazito FC.

Andrew Juma from the 2008 KPL champions , midfielder Sydney Ochieng again from Western Stima, former Vipers SC’s Tito Okello, and John Macharia who played in Georgia previously are the other new faces at Gor Mahia.

The Green Army are moving quickly to acquire new players while contract situations and futures of captain Kenneth Muguna, defender Charles Momanyi, Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu and Lawrence Juma remain largely unresolved.

Muguna has attracted interest from Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo but reports have indicated Gor Mahia have not entertained their offer so far.

The former Western Stima midfielder is said to have attracted DC Motema Pembe’s eyes after he performed well during the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs when the two sides met and Gor Mahia were eventually eliminated.

Juma, on the other hand, is understood to have held talks with for a possible move and AFC are said to have developed an interest in him too.

Owusu is in and whether he will rejoin the club is a matter of if and when for now.