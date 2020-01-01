Samuel Kalu: Fenerbahce target reiterates Bordeaux commitment

The Nigeria international reveals he remains fully dedicated to the Girondins despite the Yellow Canaries’ interest to sign him

Samuel Kalu has explained the efforts of Turkish Super Lig club to secure his signature but has reiterated his commitment to .

The 23-year-old winger has been with the Girondins since the summer of 2018 after signing a five-year deal with the club.

The international has featured in more than 40 league games for the side and last season he made 20 league appearances for Jean Louis Gasset's men to help them finish 12th last season.

19-time Super Lig champions, Fenerbahce, have made an offer to the Girondins to secure the services of the winger on loan but the French club have rejected the bid.

Kalu has featured in four league games for Bordeaux in the 2020-21 season, opening his account against Lens on Saturday.

The Super Eagles forward revealed he remains committed to the Matmut Atlantique outfit while still with the club.

“There is really nothing much to say because they [Fenerbahce] first gave an offer of a loan deal but Bordeaux rejected it, saying I was an important player to the club and they can’t allow me to go on loan again,” Kalu told AOI.

“They came again with another offer for a loan and an option to buy at the end of the season but the club is yet to reply to them.

“I’m however ready to give my best to the club; if I will remain here I am 100% committed and won’t force a move away as it remains with the club to decide that.”

Kalu will hope to play a part when Bordeaux take on Nice in their next league game on September 27.

The forward has 13 caps for the Nigeria national team since he made his debut against Libya in October 2018.

Kalu was part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 in and will be expected to play a key role for the West Africans in the Afcon qualifiers.

The 23-year-old winger is part of Nigeria’s squad that will take on and in friendly games in October.