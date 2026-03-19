Sampdoria, Lombardo: "We've taken a beating – hands up if anyone wants to give up"

Last night’s defeat in Carrara has obviously left both Sampdoria fans and manager Attilio Lombardo particularly shaken. After just fifteen minutes, it was clear that the manager was unhappy with the team’s attitude, so much so that he brought a couple of players on to warm up as early as the first half: “I brought Pierini and Giordano off the bench to warm up in the 15th minute to send a message, but generally speaking, it was the first half-hour that caused me problems and made me consider a different approach.”





Popeye analysed the match as follows: “We’re good during the week, but when the opposition are there, that drops off. The goals we conceded were absurd. Then I’m sorry about the chance Pafundi had because it could have got us level. And I’m sorry that Esposito left us down to 10 men. But I think it was a mistake by the referee. From there, they took their foot off the gas and created chances in open play.”

On the decision to start Soleri from the first minute, Lombardo explains to Il Secolo XIX: "Knowing their strengths at the back, he could have helped us push forward, and Begic and Cherubini, once he had the ball, could have created chances. I was also thinking of having an extra presence on set-pieces."





In closing, Lombardo sends a clear message to the team: "Those who were there know it’s a tough atmosphere here. Congratulations to our opponents; I can’t say the same for the lads – dedication isn’t enough. If anyone wants to raise their hand, let them do so now: there’s no time. The others aren’t waiting around, and I don’t believe in handouts from above. The players must take responsibility; when we fail to meet our targets in a match, I’m the first to blame, followed by them. I’ve treated this match like a final; we must have the humility to always give it our best shot. We’ve taken a few knocks,” he concludes.







