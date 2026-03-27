Sampdoria: Fredberg announces: "I’ll definitely be staying next year; I’m saddened by the rumours of disagreements with Mancini"

On the sidelines of the traditional Easter egg delivery to the Gaslini Children’s Hospital in Genoa, attended by the entire Sampdoria squad, the club’s sporting director Jesper Fredberg made some comments regarding the club’s future. Firstly, the Dane confirmed Attilio Lombardo as manager ‘for now’, though he will be joined by another figure: “We have decided that, for now, Attilio will continue as manager. And we have strengthened the staff around him with Dan Thomassen, who will start immediately,” said Fredberg, effectively announcing the arrival of his compatriot as assistant manager.





The news from Sampdoria doesn’t end there: “Next week we’ll also be bringing another figure to Bogliasco. We’ll announce it as soon as possible (Contran, Mancini’s former match analyst, ed.).” Fredberg then commented on the rumours regarding a potentially difficult working relationship with sporting director Andrea Mancini: “We want to foster unity, and in this regard I must say that I am – indeed, we are – saddened by the rumours that the sporting director and I are not on speaking terms. We are highly motivated to finish the season in the best possible position, not least for the fans.”

In closing, he also spoke about his future, which Fredberg believes will certainly be with Sampdoria: “Definitely, without a doubt. The season has fallen short of expectations, but we now know where we need to take action. There has been too much turmoil at the club; we need stability. And we must create it together.”