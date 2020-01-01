Samoura: Fifa secretary-general on two-day visit to Uganda

The World governing body official landed in Kampala on Monday and will conduct various meetings during her stay

Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura has arrived in ahead of a series of work-related activities she will conduct with various stakeholders during her two-day stay in Kampala.

The influential administrator arrived on Monday aboard Air.

She was received at the VIP Lounge of Entebbe International Airport by Fufa top brass led by first vice-President Justus Mugisha, CEO Edgar Watson and communications director Ahmed Hussein.

Samoura will officially open the completed extension of Fufa's new offices in Mengo and visit Fifa-funded projects under the Fifa Forward Programme.

She will also meet with Fufa Executive Committee, Minister of State for Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, sponsors and Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga.

“Fufa is glad to welcome another high profile dignitary from Fifa,” Hussein said in a statement seen by Goal.

“The visit is a big sign of how the world soccer governing body rates the development and growth of the game in Uganda. Infrastructure development is one of Fufa’s eight key focus areas and Fifa plays a significant in supporting Member Associations in this area.

“‘We believe the visit of [Samoura] will also give her the chance to inspect our Fifa Forward Programme funded projects and advise accordingly.”

In 2018, Fufa expanded their headquarters after acquiring 0.15 hectares on which to build modern offices.