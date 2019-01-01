Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo trains KCB ahead of the long awaited switch

'Pamzo' was spotted at KCB training ground on Wednesday, working hand in hand with coach Frank Ouna

Former Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is close to making a return to the top league.

‘Pamzo’ was released by Posta Rangers after four games following a string of poor results. But the former Kenyan international has come out as a strong candidate to take over at promoted side KCB with coach Frank Ouna dropping to the assistant role.

KCB currently has no assistant after Ezekiel Akwana and Elvis Ayany were suspended for ‘gross misconduct’.

'Pamzo' was spotted at KCB's training ground on Wednesday, working hand in hand with Ouna, even though the club is yet to make an official statement on his position.

According to sources, 'Pamzo' has already agreed on terms with the newly promoted side, who are hoping to tap into his vast experience in the top tier, following a poor start to the season.