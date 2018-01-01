Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo sent packing as John Kamau takes charge at Posta Rangers

The mailmen have made changes to their technical bench with John Kamau taking over as the new coach for the rest of the season

Posta Rangers have fired coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo and his assistant George Maina owing to the poor start to the season.

According to chairman John Tanui, the management has opted to ring some changes in order to make the team competitive again. "It has not been good here, the results have not been impressive.

Article continues below

"We had to make changes and that is why we opted against extending his contract. John Kamau will take over with immediate effect with Pascal Ochieng assisting him. We want to make Rangers a serious team this year and that is why we have acted.

"We take this earliest opportunity to thank coach 'Pamzo' for his services and wish him the best in his future endeavours," Tanui told Goal.com.

Omollo's last match for Posta Rangers was against Mathare United where they lost 2-1 on Saturday. The mailmen have registered three points from three matches this season.