Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo impressed with Posta Rangers' new signings

Posta Rangers are aiming at finishing in the top five positions by the end of the day

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has impressed by his new signing just to matches into the Kenyan Premier League season.

The mailmen started their journey with a 1-0 loss to promoted side Western Stima but picked themselves up with a 2-1 win over Mt. Kenya United.

Omollo says the future of the team is bright and that he expects good results in the coming matches.

"I was disappointed with the result against Stima but not the performance. we lost yes, but we had created chances that unfortunately, we did not take. But against Mount Kenya, we made amends and won the game. We needed maximum points and it happened.

"New players have been impressive; they have shown their quality and the future of the team is bright."

Posta Rangers are aiming at finishing in the top five positions by the end of the day.

 

