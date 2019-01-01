Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo: Gallant KCB is now motivated after beating Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia suffered their third defeat this season in the Kenyan Premier League, thanks to Kennedy Owino's first half strike for KCB.

The defending champions came into the match hoping to walk away with maximum points, but the Bankers had different ideas. Assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says the team has to forget that win and focus on their next fixture to ensure the good run continues.

“Beating AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia is a statement to other teams in the league. It has proven that we have what it takes to get maximum points even when no one thinks we can. The two wins are a motivation to us, they will definitely increase our confidence level to greater heights.

“Now that it has done, we have to forget it and focus on the coming games. That win was a motivation to us and I believe it is the turning point for the team as well as the fans,” Omollo told Goal.com.

Next in line for the Bankers is a league match against Zoo Kericho.