Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo explains why KCB got the better of Gor Mahia

Assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has revealed to Goal what the players were told before the league duel in Machakos

KCB registered their second win in the Kenyan Premier League after downing defending champions Gor Mahia by a solitary goal.

Prior to that match, the promoted side had managed to collect seven points in the eight games played. Assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has revealed to Goal what the players were told before the game.

“It was a game we desperately needed to win; being in a relegation zone is not enjoyable at all. We told the players that they can get maximum points against Gor Mahia as they did against AFC Leopards. We are happy that it worked, and we claimed maximum points.

“I was however, disappointed with the hooliganism witnessed, I thought it is the past. No one stones Gor Mahia for winning, why should the fans do that? It is unsporting behaviour that will damage our game,” ‘Pamzo' told Goal.com.

KCB has now hit a ten-point mark after nine league games.