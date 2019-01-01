Sammy Omollo reveals target against Western Stima

The former Tusker FC coach is confident his charges can claim maximum points against their opponents this weekend

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is hopeful his team will continue with their good run when they play on Sunday.

The Mailmen have so far claimed four points from their first two games and might go top of the table with a win depending on the outcome of other games. The coach is, however, anticipating a tough match against the Kisumu Powermen who he believes are prepared to cause an upset.

"Stima are a good team under a tactical coach as well and they will cause problems for sure," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"We have prepared to play them [Stima] and we are just focused on getting a win and continue with our good early run. I have been impressed with the character of my players especially in the two games we have played, and Sunday is another test for us."

The former FC coach admits Rangers have to take their chances to stand a chance of winning the game.

"We created many scoring opportunities when we played Kakamega but did not convert them. It has to change against Western Stima, we have to be at our best in front of the goal," Omollo concluded.

defeated 2-1 in their opening game before settling for a one-all draw against Kakamega Homeboyz in their second game.

The Kisumu based side opened their 2019/20 season with a 2-2 draw with before settling to a barren draw with Wazito last weekend.