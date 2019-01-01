Sammy Omollo: Zedekiah Otieno did not want my services at KCB

The former Bankers coach reveals to Goal why he opted to move away from the club after the appointment of Zedekiah Otieno

Former assistant Sammy Omollo says newly-appointed coach Zedekiah Otieno wanted him out of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) club.

Otieno took the place of Frank Ouna, who was fired following an unimpressive 2018/19 season.

In an interview with Goal, Omollo says he did not want to cause 'discomfort' at the KPL outfit and opted to walk out.

“For a club to perform, both the coach and assistant coach have to speak in one language but that was not the case,” Omollo told Goal on Monday.

“He (Zedekiah Otieno), has never called me since his appointment as our new coach and has never involved me in anything.

“Clearly, he did not wish to work with me, he wanted me out of the team and I did the honourable thing, leave. He wanted to work with his own staff and I respect that and wish him the best.”

Omollo says he is currently jobless but hopes to return to the touchline soon.

“Right now I have no team to coach but soon all will be well. I definitely want to return to the game and continue developing the game in our country,” he added.

The KPL 2019/20 season will kick off in August.