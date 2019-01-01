Sammy Omollo: Sofapaka did not deserve to beat KCB

The bankers succumbed to a last-gasp penalty converted by Umaru Kasumba in the league match played on Sunday

assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says his team was unfortunate to lose the game against after putting a brave fight.

Mike Kibwage handled the ball in the danger zone late into the match to leave the referee with no option but give a penalty that Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba converted.

The former Posta tactician has admitted that they were not good enough in the attack but did not deserve to lose the tie. “We had a good game especially in the second half, we played better and tactically we were on top.

“We pushed them well but we did not capitalize on the chances. We were better tactically and comfortable going forward, but that late goal finished us, there was no way we could fight back.

“Initially, our defense had been a problem but we addressed it, now it remains in the attack. We created many chances but failed to score, so we will just go in training and work on it,” Omollo told Goal in an interview.

KCB are 12th on the table with 16 points.