Sammy Omollo: Posta Rangers have shown they are ready to compete in KPL

The Mailmen’s new coach is impressed by the team on first sight and says they are prepared to do well in the new season

New Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is impressed by the level of competitiveness in the team.

The tactician was re-appointed by the Mailmen last week to take over from John Kamau, whose contract expires at the end of September.

Omollo is delighted with the attitude shown by the players ahead of the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, which kicks-off next weekend.

“For the few days I have been here, what I have seen is impressive especially within the players,” Omollo told Goal.

“Every player is giving absolutely everything in training in order to be considered.

“This is the kind of commitment and competitiveness every coach wishes for because it brings the best from everyone. It means there will be enough quality when it comes to selection and whoever makes it to the squad will not disappoint.”

Omollo is adamant the team is re-building and a top-half finish in the coming season will be acceptable.

“As I said earlier, we want to build a strong team and we understand it is a process. However, it does not mean we cannot perform,” Omollo continued.

“A top ten finish for us by the end of the season will be a good step.”

The Mailmen struggled to remain in the top tier last season, and had to play Nairobi Stima in the two-legged relegation/promotion play-offs, which they eventually won to remain in the KPL.