Sammy Omollo: Posta Rangers fire tactician over poor performances

Former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi is to take over at the Kenyan club

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Posta Rangers have parted ways with head coach Sammy Omollo and confirmed they have settled for Stanley Okumbi as his replacement.

The Mailmen have struggled for results this season and are in 14th position with 10 points from 11 matches in which they have won just once, drawn seven, and lost three.

"It is true we have parted ways with Omollo after failing to meet the set target," Mailmen chairman John Tanui told Goal on Thursday.

"We had signed a performance contract with the coach and the entire technical bench but they did not meet what we had agreed. So we decided to part ways on mutual consent; nothing personal.

"On behalf of the club, I take this opportunity to thank him for his services."

Tanui has further explained the immediate plans for the Nairobi-based charges to ensure the team does not struggle.

"We have reached an agreement with Okumbi, he will be taking over and filling the void left by Omollo," he revealed.

"Okumbi will come with his team, I mean the technical bench, and we will unveil him on Monday once we are done with contractual agreements. They will have a free hand on determining who to be signed and who will be released in the current short transfer window."

Omollo took over from John Kamau, on August 23, who was shown the door after struggles in the 2018/19 season, where the team finished in the relegation zone but managed to stay in the top tier after overcoming Nairobi Stima in the play-offs.

Before his sacking, the former Kenya defender had explained where the team lacked.

"I will be trying to sharpen my attacking department in the mini-transfer window," Omollo had told Goal initially.

"We are playing well as a team, and our defence is solid. Chances are there but we are struggling to get the ball in the back of the net. So we have to find a solution because I believe if we would have taken a fraction of the chances created, the team would have been in the top five.

"We have to do something in the attacking department."