Sammy Omollo: Posta Rangers appoint former international as coach

The Mailmen have confirmed the re-appointment of the former Tusker coach ahead of the new Kenyan season

Former Kenyan international Sammy Omollo has been appointed the new Posta head coach, effective immediately.

The tactician takes over from John Kamau, who was the door after last season's struggles in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), where the team finished in the relegation zone but managed to stay in the top tier after overcoming Nairobi Stima in the play-offs.

Omollo has confirmed his return to the team which fired him late last year.

“I have signed a two-year contract with ," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

“I am happy to be back. It is another challenge for me, and I am ready for it.

“This season, a top ten finish is what we are aiming at, it is a realistic target for us.

“I have faith in the players in the team and we will work harder to create a strong side to give us positive results consistently.”

The first assignment for Rangers will be an away match against on August 31.