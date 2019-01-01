Sammy Omollo: KCB let themselves down against Western Stima

The Bankers were denied maximum points after the Power men struck late to salvage a draw

FC assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo says the Bankers could have comfortably walked away with maximum points against .

The promoted side was leading by a solitary goal before the visitors made things even with a few minutes to the final whistle. It is something that has not gone down well with the tactician who feels his side was naive in some way.

"Played good football but we let ourselves down, we should have had the three points. Naivety in the last seconds of the game denied us the three points.

"We did well to defend Luke Ochieng's long throws until the last seconds of the game," Omollo told Goal.

'Pamzo', however, is impressed with the way his team played.

"Apart from the last minute concentration and defensive lapses we played well, only that again we could not take the many chances we created."

KCB is eleventh on the log with twenty-three points.