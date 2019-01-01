Sammy Omollo: KCB keen to seal a double over AFC Leopards

The Bankers are confident that they can beat Ingwe when the two sides clash in a league match on Wednesday

assistant coach Sammy Omollo is confident that his team can complete a Kenyan Premier League ( ) double against AFC when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

Kennedy Owino scored the only goal of the match for the Bankers when the two teams clashed in January this year.

However, Ingwe have moved up the KPL table since then and achieving a similar result might be an uphill task for the Bankers.

Omollo, though, is optimistic that they are in a good position to see off Ingwe.

“It is always difficult to beat a team like Leopards twice in one season, but that does not mean we cannot achieve the fete. We have prepared well for the game and we are ready to show that on the pitch,” Omollo told Goal.

“It is a matter of soaking the pressure from them (Leopards), defending well and utilising our chances.

"They are fast and skilled, but we will have to stop ball supply to them. By doing that they will not have many chances of troubling us at the back.”

A win for KCB will take their tally of points this season to 37, although they would remain in 11th position while Leopards could move up to as high as eighth with a positive result.